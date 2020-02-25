LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You might be digging a little deeper into your checking account when you eat in Louisville or Lexington restaurants if some lawmakers get their way.
A restaurant tax was just introduced in the Kentucky legislature.
State law allows smaller cities to impose the tax but not the commonwealth's two largest cities. Louisville leaders have been asking the General Assembly to make the change, saying tourists will also pay the tax.
Louisville leaders would like to charge restaurants a tax of up to 3% on their food and beverage sales, which would raise about $40 million a year.
Metro Council President David James said the tax is "more of a luxury tax. You go to a restaurant because you want to.
"We have to do something in order to bring in new revenue to our city in order to protect our citizens and serve our citizens with basic services," he said.
City leaders have been looking for ways to increase revenue because of the pension crisis.
If the bill passes and is signed by Gov. Andy Beshear, voters would have the final say. The matter would end up on the ballot, because changing the law would be changing the state's constitution.
