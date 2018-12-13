LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another bill taking aim at abortion is headed to Frankfort.
A state representative from eastern Kentucky pre-filed legislation Thursday that would ban abortion after a baby's heartbeat is detected. The bill would require doctors to check for a heartbeat before performing the procedure.
Medical experts say a fetal heartbeat can be detected as early as five-and-a-half weeks.
The bill will be considered in the next session, which begins in January.
Meanwhile a different abortion bill is still in the hands of a federal judge. It would restrict a second trimester abortion procedure called dilation and evacuation.
