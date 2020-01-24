LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky lawmakers are considering a bill that further limits where registered sex offenders can live
House Bill 204 would prohibit registered sex offenders from living within 1,000 feet of a publicly leased playground. Sex offenders would also not be allowed to enter a playground without written permission from whoever is in charge of the playground.
Registered sex offenders must already follow these standards for publicly owned playgrounds.
The bill passed committee Wednesday and now goes to the full House of Representatives for voting.
