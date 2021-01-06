LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A proposed drug treatment center could go into a Shively shopping center, and those who live nearby have mixed feelings about it.
Crossroads — a drug treatment and mental health center — could open an outpatient-only facility along Dixie Highway that focuses on those who are fighting addictions, especially to heroin and prescription medication.
A virtual community meeting was held Wednesday night for neighbors to express how they feel about Crossroads' plan for a 1,400-square-foot center.
"I have no problem with it. If it is going to help somebody that's on drugs and get them clean, I have no problem with that," said Anne Williams, who has lived a block away from the proposed location for more than 18 years. "Everyone has their own problems, and like I said, if that can help clean them up, then that is fine."
Jane Bush also lives nearby but has reservations about the drug treatment center.
"It's just that I worry about it. I worry about the neighborhood," Bush said. "We've got a nice neighborhood here. We have lived here for 60 years. Very few problems, so I want it to continue to be like that."
Crossroads representatives said the clinic will offer heroin treatment with the help of Suboxone but will not be a methadone center.
Developers plan on filing a conditional use permit for the space. Crossroads and BTM Engineering Inc. hope to have approval from Louisville Metro Board of Zoning Adjustment sometime in the spring.
