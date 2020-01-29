LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A proposed Indiana bill would allow children accused of major crimes to be tried in adult courts and sent to state prisons.
Senate Bill 449 is a response to a shooting at Noblesville West Middle School on May 25, 2018. A 13-year-old student, who admitted to shooting his teacher, Jason Seaman, and classmate Ella Whistler, was sentenced to juvenile jail until he turns 18 and will then be on probation.
Supporters of the bill want children who are older than 12 and charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, rape and armed robbery to be eligible to be waived out of the juvenile system and into criminal court.
However, Judge Marilyn Moores, of the Marion County Juvenile Division, said she opposes the proposal because it would target the most vulnerable and rehabilitatable children.
"The older kids get, the less elastic their brains are," she said. "Kids truly are different."
The bill, which is awaiting consideration by the state Senate, was written by Sen. Erin Houchin, a Republican who represents the 47th District.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.