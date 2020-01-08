LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bill filed in Kentucky aims to ban plastic bags, plastic straws and foam containers.
The bill, sponsored by Mary Lou Marzian of Louisville, would ban businesses from offering customers plastic bags, but there would be an exemption for plastic bags to prevent cross-contamination between items like vegetables and meats.
The bill would also ban foam containers, make plastic straws available only by request and ban the outdoor release of more than 25 balloons at a time.
The sponsor says plastic bags are unsightly and a danger to fish and wildlife, but opponents say the proposed ban is too restrictive.
