LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Senator Rand Paul has backed a proposed state law that would ban sanctuary cities in Kentucky.
The proposal unveiled by Gov. Matt Bevin on Friday has sparked debate from Louisville’s City Hall to the halls of Congress.
It would prohibit Kentucky communities from passing any law that would restrict police cooperation with federal immigration agents.
Paul endorsed the idea following a visit to a Louisville factory that manufactures ammunition cases for the military.
The senator told WDRB News he does not to give communities any political ammunition designed to protect people in the country illegally.
Paul said it is critical to public safety for law enforcement to freely exchange information.
“There have been some devastating examples of people being released by a prison, and the city saying, ‘Oh, we're not going to tell anybody, we're just going to put this person back on the street,’ and they've committed crimes, and they're even wanted for murder.”
In a statement, Jean Porter, spokesperson for Mayor Greg Fischer, said “Louisville is both a welcoming city, and in compliance with federal and state law. We will review and monitor the bill.”
Louisville is not a sanctuary city, but Metro Council President David James said the state should not stand in the way.
“If the community says that's what it wants to be and wants to do, I would think that the state legislature would respect the thoughts of the citizens of Louisville,” said James.
Under an ordinance passed last year, LMPD can cooperate with federal immigration agencies only if there is a warrant or a danger to the public.
James also cited public safety as the reason, and pointed to victims of sex trafficking and domestic violence.
“We have people that are victims of domestic violence that have been afraid to call the police because they were afraid that ICE would come and get them,” James said.
James said he has asked the county attorney’s office to look into whether the proposed sanctuary city ban would affect Louisville's ordinance.
But Paul said the answer to the immigration crisis is not to shield those in the country illegally.
“I'm not against immigrants, but I am against people breaking the law,” he said.
Sixth Dist. Congressman Andy Barr released a statement in support of the proposal.
“As a federal lawmaker, I believe federal laws should be enforced. Local governments should not be in the business of picking and choosing which laws to obey and which laws to ignore. Doing so would set a dangerous precedent,” said Barr.
“Additionally, any local government that fails to cooperate with federal law enforcement risks being designated a sanctuary city and losing access to federal resources.”
Paul said he has introduced a bill in Congress that tries to address illegal immigration by doubling the number of legal immigrants allowed in the country.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.