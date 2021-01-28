LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana lawmakers could cut back on licenses to cut hair.
Newly proposed legislation, House Bill 1364, could eliminate the need for hairstylists and cosmetologists to get a license. But many stylists and beauticians are upset and have created a petition that already has more than 36,000 signatures. They said they've spent thousands of dollars getting better at their craft and fear customers could get hurt by people who aren't well-trained.
"There's so many things that can go wrong: chemical burns, you can get bleach in someone's eye, funguses, staph infections, all the things that can be transmitted if the sanitation isn't done appropriately," stylist Amber McDowell told Fox 59 News.
The bill would require those who are unlicensed to inform clients before any services are performed. They would also be required to follow all health and safety procedures.
