LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A proposal to untie veterinarians' hands with regards to reporting animal abuse has taken a step forward in the Kentucky legislature.
A state Senate committee approved Bill Request 174 on Tuesday. The legislation, sponsored by Democrat state Rep. Cherlynn Stevenson of Lexington, Kentucky, would allow veterinarians to report suspected abuse of animals under their care.
Current law prohibits veterinarians from reporting abuse unless they have permission from the animal's owner or a court. Kentucky is the only state where veterinarians can't report abuse, according to the chair of the Kentucky Veterinary Medical Association.
Bill Request 174 now heads to the full state Senate for consideration.
