LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville residents could soon pay more for gas and electric.
Louisville Gas & Electric (LG&E) and Kentucky Utilities (KU) want to increase its average monthly rate by more than 11% for electric and about 9.5% for gas.
Both Louisville and Lexington's governments have filed motions to intervene in the case, saying there can be no worse time for a rate hike than in the middle of a pandemic.
The Public Service Commission will decide if the cities can join other opponents as parties in the process.
A hearing date for the case has not yet been set.
