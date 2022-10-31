LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro councilwoman has a plan to give more opportunities to people who've committed crimes.
Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey says the second chance ordinance is designed to support businesses that hire people who are convicted of a crime.
Under the ordinance, the city would make a good faith effort to increase business with those second chance companies.
Those businesses have at least 10% of their workforce made up of people convicted of a felony of Class A misdemeanor.
"What we're saying is, we want to provide you with the opportunity to contribute back into this community," Dorsey (D-3) said. "No longer are we keeping that label and that sticker on you."
The second chance ordinance is set to be heard before the Metro Council Labor and Economic Committee on Tuesday afternoon.
