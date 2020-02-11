NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Floyd County voters will soon decide whether to pay higher property taxes to fund school safety improvements.
The property tax increase would fund up to $3 million each year for the school district over the next eight years. Seventy percent would go toward mental health services, and the remaining 30% would be used for safer buildings and more school resource officers. It's an 8.5 cent increase for every $100 of property value.
The vote will be on the May 5 primary ballot.
"We think we're safe, but we do think we can be safer," New Albany Floyd County Superintendent Brad Snyder said.
Parents and school board members like Jenny Higbie agree.
"I have four children in New Albany Floyd County Schools. I have a third-grader, a seventh-grader, an 8th grader and a tenth-grader," Higbie said. "I would not limit what I would do to promote safety."
People who don't have kids in the school system would still have to pay the tax increase, should the vote pass. Jerry Duncan said he wouldn't mind.
"I think it's important to have safety in the schools, so I would support it," he said.
If the referendum is successful, property owners with homes valued at $100,000 will see their tax bills increase by $27.84 if they take the homestead exemption, which signifies that the property is their primary residence. Those with $200,000 houses will pay $83.09 more in taxes for each of the upcoming eight years if the referendum passes. To see how much you would pay, click here.
Misty Ronau, chair of the Safety for Our Schools Floyd County PAC, believes that everyone would benefit from the increased school safety measures and sees them as proactive ways to prevent violence.
"Every day in our public schools, our children are trained how to respond to terror. Our state needs to do better, but until they do, this is our choice, and this is how we're acting," Ronau said. "Happy, healthy, whole children do not commit acts — heinous acts — of violence or pose a threat to themselves or others."
Still, there's opposition. One woman who didn't want to give her name said she doesn't agree with how current funds are delegated.
"I need to see that they're going to use our tax money they already have appropriately before I want to give more of my tax money," she said.
Ultimately, the decision is up to voters in May.
"If we've been given more resources, we're going to do more," Snyder said. "And if we haven't been given more resources, we're going to keep on doing everything we can with what we've got."
