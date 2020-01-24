LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Stricter voter ID requirements are a possibility for Kentucky as the state Senate passed a proposed bill requiring photo identification at polls.
The Senate voted 29-9 on Thursday in favor of Senate Bill 2, which would require a voter to present a photo ID at their designated polling area. Although current law requires an ID to vote, it does not require that the form of identification have a picture.
The bill's sponsor, Republican State Sen. Robby Mills of Henderson, Kentucky, said the requirement will help raise confidence in the election process. Opponents, however, said the legislation would make it harder for some people to vote.
If Senate Bill 2 becomes law, a photo ID would not be required until the November 2020 general election.
