LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No charges will be filed in the death of a woman in the custody of an Indiana jail.
Jennings County Prosecutor Brian Belding on Tuesday released his findings into the death of 35-year-old Sandra Ray.
Ray died in May while in the custody of the Jennings County Jail from complications of chronic alcoholism and withdrawal, according to the prosecutor, a few days after her arrest on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
The report states that during a medical intake assessment with Ray, jail staff indicated she "appeared to be under the influence of alcohol" and that she "abused alcohol daily by drinking a fifth and will withdraw" and was put on an alcohol withdrawal assessment watch.
According to their watch report, staff checked on Ray three times during her time in the jail, from May 24 through May 26 when she was found in her cell unresponsive, the report said. The jailer who found Ray radioed for medical assistance and began CPR until EMS arrived and "administered advanced life support" for less than 10 minutes before she died.
The report also details a meeting between Belding and the Indiana State Police investigator assigned to the case to talk about the investigation. The ISP investigator's opinion was that there was "no evidence of an intentionally, knowing, or reckless act by a person that would constitute a crime." Additionally, the investigator said Ray was "continually observed on video surveillance from the time she was booked into the jail" until her death.
When watching the surveillance video, the ISP investigator said they "did not observe any act or omission by anyone that interacted with Ray while she was in the custody of the Jennings County Jail that would constitute a crime," the report said.
Belding wrote that he also watched the surveillance video and agreed with the investigator that "no evidence was discovered or observed that would constitute a crime."
In the report, a jail commander Belding spoke with said a nurse or a doctor should have examined Ray in addition to separate medical protocol outside her initial booking into the jail since it was indicated she would likely withdrawal from alcohol. But Belding did not find this lapse criminal. He said jail staff checked on her before her death and she did not appear to be in distress.
