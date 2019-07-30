LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Washington County prosecutor says a Salem Police officer who shot a man armed with a hammer near the Fairgrounds in early July was justified.
Washington County Prosecutor Dustin Houchin says "no criminal charges will result from the investigation." He says police "acted in accordance with the department's operating procedures."
According to the prosecutor's report released following the ISP investigation, Salem Police Chief Terry Wheeler Jr. shot 53-year-old Mark Naugle on July 3 after he refused repeated commands to stop coming toward him with a hammer.
A man who works at the Fairgrounds called police after Naugle cussed at him. Wheeler was the first officer at the scene, but was not wearing his uniform. He did have his badge and gun but no taser.
Salem Police Officer Natalie Boling joined Wheeler at the scene, and the caller led them to Naugle.
After spotting Naugle in an area near a creek, Wheeler identified himself as a police officer. That's when the witness said Naugle began cussing and began walking away. Wheeler again identified himself, and asked if Naugle was OK. At that point, the witness says Naugle took a hammer from his tool belt and walked toward Wheeler, with "the hammer drawn back in a striking position."
The report says that's when "Wheeler fired one shot, not striking" Naugle, but Naugle continued walking toward the officers. Wheeler fired a second shot, striking Naugle, but the witness said he still wouldn't drop the hammer. The witness advised that two other shots were fired about 10 seconds later.
Wheeler said he fired his weapon because "he was in fear for his life and the lives of others present."
Investigators also spoke with Naugle's employer, who said Naugle "seemed fine" when he came to work on the morning he was killed. After the employer left the job site and returned, he noticed Naugle was "acting strangely," and became agitated when he saw a Salem Police officer who was there to conduct a VIN check.
According to the report, the employer told investigators Naugle began cussing and walking toward the car with his hammer while "cussing the police and criminal justice system in general." That's when the employer stopped Naugle and tried to calm him down. Naugle said he needed to go to a nearby creek "to cool off." He says he heard police sirens less than an hour later.
The report concludes by stating that Wheeler's actions were "reasonable given the totality of the circumstances." The case is now closed, and no charges will be filed.
