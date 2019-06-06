JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB)-- Surveillance video of the parking lot of an Indianapolis fast food restaurant shows the moments before two Clark County judges were shot in May. While two suspects have been identified, no charges have been filed.
Investigators say the unreleased part of the tape shows the shooting, and one of the suspects even gave detailed information to them about the crime. Yet a month later, Judges Brad Jacobs and Andrew Adams are still away from the Clark County courthouse recovering, and suspects Brandon Kaiser and Alfredo Vazquez still have not been charged.
Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull is a dear friend to both judges. "I spent my career coming up through the ranks with them," he explained.
Mull also has an expertise in criminal justice. He gets the glare of the spotlight and what it's like to have the court of public opinion swirling around your case.
Right now, Mull wants everyone to know that there could be some very good reasons why both suspects haven't been charged.
"The bottom line is, you don't want to charge a case, if you don't feel like you can prove it," Mull said.
He added sometimes waiting is strategic.
"Many times I can't speak publicly about everything that's going on with an investigation, but I'm waiting for additional evidence to accrue that's out there."
That can take weeks or even months, and every person charged has the right to a speedy trial.
"If a defendant demands a 70 day trial, you know 70 days from filing that charge, you've got to be in court putting the proof on," explained Mull.
Mull hasn't seen any of the evidence, and doesn't know what the Marion County Prosecutor is working with, but he suspects the timetable for answers will be far shorter than six months.
"I would be surprised if a prosecutor didn't make some sort of announcement, or take some kind of action sooner than that," he said.
Both Judges are back in southern Indiana recovering. Temporary judges are filling in while they're on the mend.
