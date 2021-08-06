LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against a convicted killer in Kentucky.
After being indicted by a federal grand jury for killing Donald Mills in Knox County in 2014, Patrick Baker was pardoned by former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin in 2019.
Mills was shot and killed in an incident that involved robbery, kidnapping and drug trafficking.
In 2017, Baker was convicted of reckless homicide and other crimes with Mills' death and sentenced to 19 years in prison. The Kentucky man served two years of his sentence before Bevin pardoned him.
The defense argues that a second suspect became a cooperative witness and turned police on Baker to protect himself from prosecution.
