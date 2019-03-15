LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities say they've collected electronic evidence involving the man accused of gunning down two African American grandparents in a hate crime at the Jeffersontown Kroger.
During a pre-trial conference on Friday, prosecutors said they are examining computers and cell phones taken from the home of Gregory Bush.
"We did recently receive a large amount of electronic evidence that was received from the Bush home," said prosecutor Milja Zgonjanin. "We are working on converting that."
Prosecutors say they aren't sure what's on the devices, but say they want to know if there's proof Bush planned the attack.
Maurice Stallard, age 69, and 67-year-old Vickie Jones were gunned down in October at the Kroger at the intersection of South Hurstbourne Parkway and Taylorsville Road.
Their families packed Friday's hearing where Bush's defense also agreed to let a mental competency evaluation move forward, with two provisions: that he not be forcibly medicated without a hearing, and that a defense expert be present during the evaluation.
Bush has two separate cases -- criminal murder charges in state court, and hate crimes at the federal level.
Related:
- Man accused of killing 2 at Jeffersontown Kroger pleads not guilty in federal court
- Federal hate crime charges filed against accused Kroger shooter
- Kroger shooting in Louisville underscores rise in hate crimes in Kentucky
- Jeffersontown church allowing select members to bring guns to service after Kroger shootings
- Accused Kroger killer faces victims' family members in court
- Community and religious leaders show unity following Louisville and Pittsburgh killings
- Family and friends remember 'beautiful' and 'selfless' victims of Jeffersontown Kroger shooting
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.