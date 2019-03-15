LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Doctors will evaluate whether the man accused of gunning down two black grandparents at the Jeffersontown Kroger is competent to stand trial.
Gregory Bush walked into Jefferson County Circuit court in Louisville Friday shackled in an orange jump suit with extra security at his side.
The purpose of Friday's pre-trial hearing focused on a mental competency evaluation. Bush's legal team agreed to let it move forward with two provisions.
"I think we’re entitled to under the law he not be forcibly medicated without the opportunities for the parties to be heard as well as we have our expert ability to observe and to be present during the evaluation," defense attorney Angela Edelman said.
It has been nearly five months since the chaos at the Kroger store in Jeffersontown. Bush is accused of gunning down 69-year-old Maurice Stallard and 67- year-old Vickie Jones in a murder motivated by hate.
Friday's hearing also revealed new evidence in the case.
"We did recently receive a large amount of electronic evidence that from the Bush home. We are working on converting that," Prosecutor Milja Zgonjanin said during the hearing.
Those electronics include computers and cell phones. Prosecutors said they're not sure what's on the devices, but want to know if there's proof Bush planned the attack.
Bush faces two separate cases: murder charges in state court and hate crimes at the federal level. If convicted, he could be put to death.
