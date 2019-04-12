NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- An investigation finds that a fatal shooting involving a New Albany Police officer in early April was justified.
According to a release from the Floyd County Prosecutor's Office, the investigation by Indiana State Police says the officer was justified in shooting and killing 36-year-old Benjamin Lucas.
The shooting happened April 6. That's when officers were called to the 100 block of S. Bohannan Lane in New Albany to perform a welfare check on someone believed to be suicidal.
ISP investigators say the first officers arriving at the scene heard one gunshot from inside the home, before they surrounded it and contacted Lucas by phone.
Lucas then fired two rounds through the front door of the home. The reports says he then went out the back of the house and fired "numerous times at officers." New Albany Police Officer James Gardner returned fire, and Lucas was hit.
Officers tried to help him before an ambulance arrived. Lucas was taken to University Hospital in Louisville where he was pronounced dead.
After reviewing the ISP investigation, prosecutors say Officer Gardner's "use of deadly force was justified."
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.