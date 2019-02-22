LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Co-workers and employers gave a northern Kentucky woman thousands of dollars to help her battle cancer, but she didn't have cancer.
Jessica Krecskay, 25, is now facing felony theft charges. Prosecutors say she received more than $10,000 in donations between 2013 and 2017. They say Krecskay never updated donors on her treatment or how the donations helped.
After some people heard a separate story about a student faking cancer for money, they called police about Krecskay.
She was arrested but has since posted bail.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.