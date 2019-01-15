Prospect residents clash with developer over planned subdivision

PROSPECT, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 100 Prospect residents packed a public meeting Tuesday night to talk about plans for a new subdivision.
On a piece of 50-acre property off Sutherland Farm Road, the developer's plan is to build 81 single-family homes.
"The Breakers at Prospect is named after Vanderbilt's vacation home in Newport, Rhode Island. So I want this when people come through her,e that it is just a wow factor," said Stephanie Gilezan, the developer of the subdivision. "I felt that being a resident of Prospect myself, that we needed to come in here with a lower-density, extremely high-quality custom homes."
Still, residents have concerns about traffic, runoff and impacts to the nearby Garvin Brown Preserve.
"Once construction is over with, there are going to be an addition three to 400 vehicles using that one road every day," one person said.
"Are we gonna be promised that the water is gonna go toward the river?" another asked. "Or is it gonna be channeled?"
"We would be very sad," Matthew David said of the subdivision being built. "We have bay windows that back up to that nature preserve. We spend time with our kids looking at the birds."
River Fields owns the nature preserve and is working with the developer to reduce impacts to the environment, wildlife and the views.
"We want to preserve that rural, natural look," said Meme Sweets Runyon with River Fields. "No treehouses, no playhouses, no jungle gyms ... I think it's about 15 acres would remain green and also we do the protection for the herbicides and pesticides."
Gilezan will send the proposal to the planning commission in a few weeks.
