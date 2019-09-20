NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A $25 million renovation and expansion is transforming Prosser Career Education Center.
The project is adding lab space and new equipment for the technical school, which has 1,400 students.
“We have over 21 career programs,” Prosser Principal Nancy Campbell said. “We give out over 8,000 duel credits. We're looking at over 1,000 certifications, so that definitely shows growth.”
Prosser offers programs in agriculture, architecture, construction, arts, communication, business, marketing, health service, hospitality and human services, information technology, manufacturing, public safety and transportation.
“We're very proud,” Campbell said. “Sunday, September 22, between 3 and 5 p.m. here at Prosser, we're going to have a ribbon cutting re-dedication and open house where community members, families of current and past students can come back and see how we've grown.”
The New Albany technical school is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
