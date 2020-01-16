LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana school showed off its $25 million expansion, which will host new programs including industrial maintenance and cyber security.
Prosser Career Education Center, which held an open house Thursday, provides students hands-on training in 24 programs. Those include traditional trade skills such as welding, electrical technology and construction, but thanks to the expansion, new programs include cyber security and industrial maintenance.
The expansion also also tripled the school's lab space.
College and Career Readiness Counselor Eddie Bobbitt said the school also enables students to earn college credits.
"Last year's senior class earned 8,247 college credits, which was number one of any senior class in the state of Indiana of any high school," Bobbitt said.
