NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- High school senior, Marijana Simick, has her police baton in hand, and she's using it to break the mold.
"I want to go into a federal agency," Simick said.
She's taking Criminal Justice classes at Prosser Career Education Center, a place where the student ratio is about three boys to every one girl, according to principal, Nancy Campbell.
Prosser is hosting Paint it Pink on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. until noon. It's a program for girls in 5th to 8th grades to get exposure to careers that are historically dominated by men.
Girls can choose four careers to learn about during the program, and they'll get hands-on experience in the field to help them learn about the possibilities available to them. Professions include criminal justice, construction, business, heavy equipment, culinary, fire and rescue, health, automotive, manufacturing and information technology.
"I want them to understand that it doesn't matter what your gender is, what your race is, it doesn't matter anything," Simick said. "You can do whatever you want."
Prosser counselor, Valerie Prince, says it can be intimidating to young girls to learn about male-dominated fields.
"I realize there's nothing to be intimidated about because just because I'm a female, I can still do this profession," Simick said.
"When you think about the economy, where the jobs are and potentially where they're going to be, we really need to shatter that stereotype to get every student, but especially female students, to think, 'Hey, I can do this,'" Campbell said.
"Because there are stigmas out there and stereotypes, they don't get to maybe experience it," Prince said. "But by coming here early and seeing it in a 'girls only' situation, I think it's a safe environment. It's a fun environment."
About 85 girls are expected to attend. Prosser is located at 4202 Charlestown Rd., New Albany.
"You can achieve anything," Simick said.
The event it free, but girls must register by Friday night to attend. For more information, send an e-mail to vprince@nafcs.k12.in.us.
Copyright 2019. WDRB Media. All rights reserved.