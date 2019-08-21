LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Protesters and supporters made their voices heard Wednesday as President Donald Trump visited Louisville.
The demonstrations were mostly peaceful, but there were a few intense moments as the president made two stops downtown. There was an altercation between a protester and a Trump supporter when water got dumped that supporter. Police quickly removed both of them from the protest area near Fourth and Main Streets.
Protesters carried signs and chanted slogans like "dump Trump" and "No Trump, No KKK, No fascist U.S.A." Some of them said they were exercising their rights. Others said they're fed up with what the president is doing in office.
"He's a criminal," said a man who asked to go by Nicholas. "We're all just turning our heads and allowing this to go on? It's gotta stop. It's gotta end."
Just a few minutes ago, another protester poured a gallon of water on this Trump supporter. Both were removed from the situation by police. https://t.co/4ld7n5yVCj— Dalton Godbey (@DaltonTVNews) August 21, 2019
Some called him a hypocrite for coming to Louisville to speak to veterans. But protesters made it clear they were not protesting the AMVETS convention.
"We support the veterans," one protester said. "The thing is, with 45 being here, we feel like it's extremely hypocritical, because he doesn't support them."
"He doesn't care," another protester added. "He doesn't care about them. He doesn't care about us. He doesn't care about anybody."
Trump supporters like Rufus Weidemeyer said they wanted to soak in the moment and show their support for Trump.
"Came out to see the president and hopefully get a picture or two of at least the motorcade and the events going on, like the protesters and supporters and stuff," Weidemeyer said. "Just trying to enjoy it all and take it all in."
Veteran Chris Hall said he wanted to be downtown to witness the event.
"It's exciting to be around and see the enthusiasm, but people to need to listen and understand both sides," Hall said.
Trump spoke to about 2,500 veterans at The Galt House before moving to the Seelbach Hotel for a private Republican fundraiser.
Protesters and counter-protesters all dissipating from downtown. LMPD made a whopping zero arrests in the detail area. We will continue to maintain a large LMPD presence downtown. #RightToAssemble #LMPD #POTUS— LMPD (@LMPD) August 21, 2019
After President Trump departed on Air Force One, LMPD posted on social media that they made no arrests downtown during his visit.
Related Stories:
- President Trump signs memo in Louisville to eliminate student loan debt for disabled vets
- VIDEO | President Trump talks guns, addiction and Ky. politics in exclusive with WDRB's Lawrence Smith
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.