LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Protesters carried signs reading, "stand for what we stand on" through downtown Louisville on Friday as part of the "Global Climate Strike."
Dozens of people packed Jefferson Square Park on Friday morning, and protesters will gather in cities around the world for the next week to call on world leaders to stand for climate justice and to end the age of fossil fuels.
"It's mind boggling how we've gotten to this position and mind boggling that it's just now starting to pick up off the ground, this awareness," protest attendee Clare Hirn said. "I'm going to keep my fingers crossed we will do something."
The global movement was partially inspired by Swedish teenager Greta Thunber, who has been calling on world leaders to step up their efforts against climate change. The United Nations will host a climate action forum in New York City next week to address concerns and ways to stop the affects of climate change.
