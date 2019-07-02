LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of protesters chanted outside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's Office in Louisville on Tuesday over the immigration detention centers at the U.S. southern border.
The local groups and activists are demanding immigrant families be reunited with their children at the border.
"We want to bring attention to what's happening, and we want to hold politicians accountable," said Carly Gutierrez, a demonstrator at Tuesday's protest. "We're a group of moms, and it's important to us to model the right thing to do for our kids ... And that is not sitting back while atrocities are happening."
In response to the demonstration, McConnell said in Louisville on Tuesday that lawmakers passed an emergency humanitarian relief bill last week.
"That's designed to address the humanitarian crisis at the border," he said. "There are other challenges, but we have passed a $5 billion supplemental appropriation to try to help take care of the people who are amassing on the border."
Tuesday's protest was part of a national day of action across the country.
