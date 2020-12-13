LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Protesters upset about a recent Point of View editorial by Dale Woods, the president and general manager of WDRB Media, gathered outside WDRB on Sunday.
The editorial, which Woods described as "tongue in cheek," focused on issues at Jefferson Square Park. Woods compared the park to a campground, referencing tents, a fire and trash in the area.
Those who demonstrated Sunday outside WDRB said Woods' comments were disrespectful and made the job of helping the city's homeless even more difficult.
"Right now, the most important things as a community is to show love and show respect. And what Dale Woods did with his Point of View was the opposite of that," said Jeff Gill, who organized the demonstration.
"It was extremely disrespectful with the way he wanted to get his point across," Gill added. "If he wants to address the people at the square (and) the trash that's left, then do that. But don't use the people that are experiencing homelessness and struggling with mental struggles and struggling with addiction issues. Don't throw them under the bus in a 'tongue-in-cheek' way. And, if you do, then man up and apologize. You owe us that. You owe this community that. That would be my message to Dale Woods."
Woods said he will speak with Gill on Monday.
Points of View editorials are independent of WDRB's news department, which is not involved in any aspect of the editorial process. The opinions expressed in them do not reflect the work and reporting of the journalists at WDRB News.
