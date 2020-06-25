LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say protesters gathered in Prospect late Wednesday night, blocking some lanes of traffic.
According to Prospect Police Chief Jeff Sherrard, roughly 100 vehicles drove eastbound on River Road, to Timber Ridge Drive, then drove west on U.S. 42, back into Lousville.
Sherrard says the caravan was in the Prospect city limits for about 15-20 minutes, from about 11:45 p.m. to midnight. He says that at one point, the caravan was blocking all lanes of traffic.
According to Sherrard, someone fired a handgun into the air. Officers do not believe the gunfire was directed at anyone, as there was no commotion and the vehicles kept moving.
Officers from the Prospect Police Department and the Louisville Metro Police Department were following the caravan. There were no reports of any property damage or harassment, according to Sherrard, who said it was a "minor inconvenience" for motorists on the road at that time.
Sherrard said overnight stock employees at the Prospect Kroger were sent home early as a precaution. That decision was made by Kroger.
