LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Protesters in downtown Lexington took to the street for the second straight night Thursday in response to the grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case, according to a report by LEX 18.
Lexington police at the scene told LEX 18 that four protesters were arrested downtown for disorderly conduct. Otherwise, it was another night of peaceful demonstrations in the city.
Before the march, protesters painted banners in Taylor's honor to carry with them during the demonstration.
A group of protesters march around the @universityofky campus (they’re on Euclid Ave. in this video) chanting “#breonnataylorsayhername” and “#blacklivesmatter” pic.twitter.com/h1Sg0Yhlph— Kristen Edwards (@kedwards_tv) September 24, 2020
Speakers also gathered on UK's campus where one woman spoke about what she said were micro-aggressions she has experienced during her time as a student.
Protesters have listed several changes they would like to see within the Lexington Police Department, including a police civilian review board.
