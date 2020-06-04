LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The group of men that gathered around the computer Thursday afternoon to talk to WDRB News on Zoom now calls themselves "J5."
"J5 being the unit that we were locked up in," Dwayne Freeman said.
He, Marcus Freeman, James Robinson, 2020 Kentucky High School Teacher of the Year Matt Kaufmann and several others said they were peacefully protesting last Sunday night.
"We were literally just walking down the street chanting, saying 'no justice, no peace,'" Robinson said.
But the group said not only did police launch tear gas at them, they said Louisville Metro Police officers tracked and followed them to the Walgreens on Broadway, near Interstate 65, and cuffed them.
"Our ancestors had it worse," one protester could be heard saying as cellphone cameras recorded.
Once at Metro Corrections, some members of "J5" were charged with being out past curfew. Others were charged with rioting and looting when they said they weren't.
"The thing is, I don't understand how some of us have different charges," Dwayne Freeman said. "There were no signs of violence or any rioting. At that point, I felt like they just thought it was a game: 'let's catch them.'"
The number and severity of the charges, they believe, depended on the color of their skin.
"Most of the black men that got arrested didn't do anything different than what I did," said Aivan Barnett, a white protester.
"If we're going to say that we're a compassionate city, a compassionate Louisville, we cannot have a police force that is terrorizing and scapegoating young people that are fighting for a more inclusive society," Kaufmann said.
Members of "J5" said the experience was one they wish they never had. At the same time, they said it didn't stop them from getting back out downtown and peacefully protesting once again.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.