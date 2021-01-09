LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of protesters gathered outside the Kentucky state Capitol on Saturday, just three days after a mob of President Donald Trump supporters rioted at the U.S. Capitol in opposition to the results of the presidential election.
Many who attended the rally in Frankfort, Kentucky, were heavily armed and voiced opposition toward Gov. Andy Beshear and his executive orders enacted to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state. The demonstration was peaceful and featured various speakers.
Beshear took to Twitter to denounce the rally, saying "We will not be intimidated. We will not be bullied."
"Three days after domestic terrorists attacked our U.S. Capitol, there was a militia rally in Frankfort. They brought zip ties," the governor said in the tweet. "We will not be intimidated. We will not be bullied. America is counting on the real patriots. Those who condemn hate and terror when they see it."
While the rally was underway, lawmakers from both chambers of the General Assembly sent bills that would restrict the governor’s power during emergencies to Beshear's desk. One of the proposed measures, Senate Bill 1, would limit the governor's emergency orders to 30 days unless extended by the legislature.
Beshear is expected to veto the bills, but Republicans hold super-majorities in both the House and Senate, which are more than enough to override any veto.
Protesters rallied against Beshear's pandemic restrictions at the Capitol multiple times in 2020. In May, protesters at a demonstration for gun rights hung an effigy of Beshear from a tree near the governor's mansion, an act that drew heavy criticism from both Kentucky Democrats and Republicans.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.