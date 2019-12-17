LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Those who want to see President Donald Trump impeached took to the streets of downtown Louisville Tuesday evening.
The rally was one of many happening nationwide. Wednesday, the full U.S. House of Representatives will take an impeachment vote.
The president is expected to be impeached, something that has only happened twice before in American history. President Bill Clinton was impeached 21 years ago for lying under oath, while President Andrew Johnson was impeached 151 years ago for defying Congress on Reconstruction, according to The Associated Press.
If Democrats vote to impeach Trump, the Senate will hold a trial to determine if the president should be removed from office.
"After he is impeached tomorrow, we need to be calling our senators, especially here in Kentucky, that would be Mitch McConnell, to let him know to do his job, bring these witnesses to the floor and do it the right way," protester Kimberly Cecil-Jones said.
Senator McConnell said he is not an "impartial juror."
"The House made a partisan, political decision to impeach," he said. "I would anticipate we will have a largely partisan outcome in the Senate. I'm not impartial about this at all."
Because Republicans hold the majority of the Senate, it's expected President Trump will be acquitted.
