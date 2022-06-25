LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A day after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the protests and celebrations continue in Louisville.
For Right to Life of Louisville, the overturning of Roe v Wade is something to celebrate.
"It's been a long time coming for a lot of our people. Many have told me that they weren't sure they were gonna see this in their lifetime," said Corey Koellner, executive director of Louisville Right to Life.
"We care because we believe that everyone should have the at least the chance to live," said Sarah Boehm, member of Louisville Students for Life. "Everyone has something special to bring to this world and we need to protect that and their dignity."
For other pro-choice activists and groups like Me Phi Me, it's a time to express their anguish and determination.
"My mother and my grandmother fought for my choice and I've got two girls that deserve a choice," said Nicole Phelan. "It's their body their choice, the same as it's my body, my choice. So I'm here to be heard with my children and fight with my children."
"We're not going to give up," said Alizae Claxton. "These are our rights — as people, as humans and this is war on women."
Some of those demonstrating in downtown Louisville Saturday hope to prompt conversation and change — many feeling concerned about potential long-term effects the Supreme Court decision will have.
"It's really just an invasion of privacy because it opens not only the gate to the whole issue with abortions, but it's really it opens the gate to so many more human rights violations," said Kayla Schrader.
Right to Life's LifeFest event, also held Saturday, was meant not only to celebrate, but to discuss the work they say remains.
"There's still other states that abortion is legal," said Matthew Boehm with Louisville Students for Life. "So, we want to celebrate our victory yesterday, but we still have more to go."
Groups on both sides of the debate feel the fight over abortion rights is far from finished and are now looking to November's elections.
Louisville pro-life groups are pushing for people to vote for a proposed constitutional amendment that will be on the ballot. It would add an additional section to the Kentucky constitution to state it does not protect a right to an abortion.
"I just urge the pro-life community, let's get out in November," said Koellner. "Everybody get out to vote. We've got to pass a constitutional amendment that will really make Kentucky a pro-life state."
Meanwhile pro-choice groups say voting is their biggest tool for change moving forward — especially at a local level.
"This is not about your president. The change for this now is going to have to come at a state level," said Me Phi Me member Marissa Roque. "So, go out and vote this year. This is a very important election year. Very important."
