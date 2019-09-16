LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Monday marked three years since a Pleasure Ridge Park father and son were brutally shot to death in their own home. Although it’s years later, family members are worried the case will be forgotten.
“We always told each other how much we loved each other and how we were soulmates,” said Billie Young, who was in a relationship with 51-year-old Tom Holmes for 23 years.
Holmes and the son they had together, 20-year old Thomas, were shot in their Gerald Avenue home in September 2016.
Young said two people kicked open their bedroom door and shot Holmes then Thomas as he approached in the hallway.
“I lost my baby boy,” Young said, wiping away tears. “He died in my arms.”
Young said after three years, there are no suspects and no arrests. She said the case is now considered cold.
“It’s very frustrating, because I always thought there was a tiny little thread of hope that someone would come forward,” Young said.
On Monday, the Louisville Metro Police Department said it's aware of the case but not its current status.
“It’s every day I think about it,” said Jodi Thompson, Holmes’ sister. “His family really misses him and deserves the answers.”
Both Thompson and Young are confident someone is out there who knows exactly what happened. They’re now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
“Someone just say something," Young said. "Don’t let this drag on and be a case that never gets solved."
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
