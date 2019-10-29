LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A family in Pleasure Ridge Park is haunting for hunger.
Erin and Tim Phillips have been decorating their home for Halloween the past 10 years. Up until this year, it was pirate-themed and called "Pirates of PRP." But this year, they decided to switch things up to a circus theme and created the "Carnival of Misfits"
The decorations are not meant to be scary or creepy so that the whole family can enjoy it. Kids can even play some of the circus games that are manned by skeletons dressed up as clowns.
You’ll also notice Dare to Care food boxes at the front door. The Phillips family is asking for people to come by and donate any canned goods or non-perishable items. The Dare to Care boxes will be on the front porch all day and night.
“It doesn't cost us anything," Tim Phillips said. "We don't have to do anything. We just let people come up and donate whatever they can, and it's a good way to give back to the community."
One year, the family collected 1,100 pounds of food for Dare to Care.
The house is located at 9007 Seaforth Dr. near Johnsontown Road in PRP. The lights, decorations and Dare to Care food boxes will be up until Monday.
