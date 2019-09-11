LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Pleasure Ridge Park High School student was arrested Wednesday for allegedly bringing a gun to school.
Police say school leaders got a tip and found the gun in the 16-year-old boy's backpack shortly after students arrived at school. We asked if the gun was loaded, but neither police nor JCPS have released that information as of this writing.
Police say there was no threat.
The student was taken into custody and will be punished according to JCPS policy, which can include expulsion and reassignment to an alternative school.
The identity of the student has not been released, since the student is a minor.
