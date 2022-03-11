LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Pleasure Ridge Park man said a porch pirate pretended to drop off a package at his home but stole it instead.
James Hawkins said it happened Wednesday. Footage from a nearby security camera showed an Amazon truck pull up to his home and drop off a package. A few minutes later, a U-Haul pulls up and takes the package, leaving a small, empty one instead.
Hawkins said the theft has made him and his wife feel uneasy.
"Feel very violated, that whole next day and still," he said. "You know, looking out the door now and just, you know, especially when you work hard to do something."
Hawkins said he normally has his own porch camera on, but the Amazon package was a surprise from his wife, so it was turned off.
