LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four students at Pleasure Ridge Park High School were arrested Friday after a gun was found in a backpack, PRP High School Principal Kim Salyer said.
Officials discovered the gun after a student told a staff member about it. Salyer say the gun was "never used in a threatening manner."
"The safety, security and well-being of your child are always our top priority and we want to commend the student who came forward to tell our staff what they’d seen," Salyer wrote in the letter. "We always encourage our students to let us know if they see something unusual and that’s what happened today."
