LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a woman has died after she was shot inside her home in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood Thursday evening.
According to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, the woman was shot about 7 p.m. on Feb. 28 in a Valley Station subdivision near the intersection of Valley Station Road and Dixie Highway.
Police say they responded to the home after reports of a shooting at that location.
When officers arrived, they found the woman, believed to be in her early 20s, with a gunshot wound.
The woman was taken to Kentucky One Southwest Hospital in a private vehicle, before being taken to University Hospital. She was pronounced dead on Friday.
The victim's name has not yet been released.
Police are investigating the case as a homicide. There are no suspects at this time, so anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
