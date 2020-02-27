LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Community feedback will help shape the future of Chickasaw Park.
Louisville Metro Parks held a public meeting Thursday to get input about planned park renovations. Residents looked at renderings of two future park projects.
A restoration project will improve the park's large pond. And a children's forest play area will be built in a wooded area of the park.
The projects are part of an effort to give everyone in the community a safe place to play.
"Whether it's canoeing, archery, fishing in a pond, having a nature play area — we just want to make sure everyone has the same opportunities," said Jocari Beattie, a community outreach specialist.
The park renovations are part of the West Louisville Recreation Initiative master plan. It's not clear when the projects will be finished.
