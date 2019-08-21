LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents can now vote on whether or not they want to rename Beecher Terrace after its renovation.

Crews recently broke ground on Phase Two of the $30 million Beecher Terrace Redevelopment Project.

Both Phase One and Phase Two are scheduled to be finished by the end of 2020.

The three possible names are:

  • Beecher Terrace (its current name)
  • Beecher Terrace Place
  • The Terraces of Beecher

Residents have until Monday, Aug. 26, to cast their votes. 

To vote in the official poll, CLICK HERE.

