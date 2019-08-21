LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents can now vote on whether or not they want to rename Beecher Terrace after its renovation.
Crews recently broke ground on Phase Two of the $30 million Beecher Terrace Redevelopment Project.
Both Phase One and Phase Two are scheduled to be finished by the end of 2020.
The three possible names are:
- Beecher Terrace (its current name)
- Beecher Terrace Place
- The Terraces of Beecher
What should they name the redeveloped Beecher Terrace project?
Residents have until Monday, Aug. 26, to cast their votes.
To vote in the official poll, CLICK HERE.
