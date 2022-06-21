Preston Corridor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents along the Preston corridor have the chance to ask questions about future plans for the area.

The plans were developed with feedback from the community. 

To see the plan and ask questions, there will be three areas available to do so on Thursday.

One is from 8-10 a.m. at the Norton Health Campus on the corner of East Chestnut and South Preston.

Another is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lynnview Shopping Center. The last one is from 5-7:30 p.m. at the South Central Regional Library on Jefferson Blvd.

Once the plan is finalized, the city will apply for federal and state funding.

