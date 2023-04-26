LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health continues to be a big concern after a massive plant fire in Indiana.
About two weeks ago, a massive fire burned for two days at a recycling plant in Richmond, near the Ohio state border. The fire was fueled by tons of scrap plastics and an evacuation order was put in place for at least 1,500 people living within a half-mile of the fire.
Tests on debris that landed outside the fire zone showed some evidence of asbestos, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which urged residents not to disturb anything they found.
Robert Gioeli lives less than a half-mile from the plant. He said when he returned home his entire house was covered in soot.
Gioeli said he's cleaning everything extensively because he doesn't want his two children to get sick.
"It makes me nervous because, what if I don't do a good job cleaning it up 'cause there was, I think, thousands of chemicals in that building," Gioeli said. "So just to know they could be exposed to more and I can't get it all cleaned up is concerning."
The EPA gave residents clean-up kits to help with efforts. The EPA is also telling anyone who is cleaning up debris to use gloves and double bag it before throwing it away.
