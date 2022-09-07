LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville taxpayers had the chance to comment on proposed property tax changes on Wednesday, but no one showed up.
Property taxes will go down, and up, this fall depending on where a taxpayer lives.
The overall tax would decrease, saving a homeowner almost $5 for a $100,000 home.
But, those in the Urban Services District will find a separate tax hike that pays for trash collection and other special services.
Those living within the old City of Louisville — before the city-county merger — would find a tax increase of $3.40 for a $100,000 home.
"The revenue in excess of 2021-2022 revenue for real and tangible personal property will be spent in the following general areas for the Louisville Urban Services District fire protection, solid waste management and street lighting," said Aaron Jackson, Louisville Metro Budget director.
Metro Government sets the tax rates every fall.
