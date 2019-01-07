Public input sought for improvements to California-Victory Park neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville city planners are gathering input from residents for a comprehensive neighborhood plan.
The goal is to get the wheels turning for positive changes for the California-Victory Park neighborhood.
"What a neighborhood plan does is really just help define a collective vision for the neighborhood," said Gretchen Milliken, an advanced planning director.
Two more input sessions will be held On Jan. 5 and Feb. 9. For more details, click here.
