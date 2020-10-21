LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is asking for the public's input on one of the busiest interchange in Jefferson County.
According to a news release, KYTC has proposed seven short-term and three long-term improvement strategies to be reviewed and prioritized by the public.
Members of the public are encouraged to fill out a questionnaire and share their comments by CLICKING HERE.
Responses will be accepted through Nov. 22.
Proposed long-term improvement strategies for the I-65/I-264 interchange include:
- Changes in access from Preston Highway and I-65 to I-264 eastbound
- Changes to the I-264 westbound to I-65 loop ramp
- Changes to I-65 southbound exits
The project team also outlined several lower-cost, short-term improvement strategies for consideration, including:
- Installing pavement tattoos
- Improving guide signage
- Enhancing striping at decision points
- Installing high visibility striping
- Upgrading current lighting
- Applying high friction surface treatment
- Upgrading guardrails
Full explanations of each strategy, including map graphics, videos, fact sheets, and other briefing materials, are AVAILABLE HERE. Those unable to to access the online questionnaire may request print copies by contacting Amanda Desmond at amanda.desmond@ky.gov or 502-210-5400.
