LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some major changes could be coming to Metro Louisville's 26 council districts. There's a proposal to redraw the council's district maps, a process that happens every 10 years based on the latest census numbers.
According to the Census data, Metro Louisville's population is growing and on the move. And as a result, a Metro Council Ad Hoc Committee produced the plan to redraw district lines.
"When it comes to redistricting and that kind of thing, something might happen," said Rev. Dr. Geoffry Ellis, a retired pastor in the Russell neighborhood.
Ellis has a lot of questions for the Ad Hoc Committee about potential changes with his district.
"They got to communicate with the community about what it looks like," he said. "Don't just, all of a sudden one day say, 'Here it is.'"
According to the 2020 Census data, between 2010 and 2020, Jefferson County's population grew by 41,873.
"We have a statutory obligation to be within 10% from our smallest district to our largest district. We're way outside of that now," said Councilman Markus Winkle chair of the Ad Hoc Committee. "It's no secret that there's been lots of development in the east end, and that is largely from people moving from the south and the west either to the central and the eastern part of the county.
"As populations move over time and our districts get out of balance, redistricting pulls them back into balance."
Meanwhile, redistricting is not the only change facing Louisville voters. Some people will be represented by a different council member.
On Wednesday, the Ad Hoc Committee is inviting the public to come and share thoughts and concerns about the proposal.
"I plan to be involved, and I plan to encourage everyone else to be involved," Ellis said.
If the current district lines remained the same, the following would be the wide range in population:
- Highest district population: 37,302 (District 19)
- Lowest district population: 25,035 (District 5)
Based on the proposed maps, district populations would adjust to the following:
- Highest district population: 31,576 (District 23)
- Lowest district population: 28,612 (District 4)
- Median district population: 30,114
If the new maps are approved, it would ensure a 5% deviation from the median population and that Black and minority populations are fairly represented.
"The district that experienced the most loss was District 5 which is the Portland area of west Louisville," Winkler said. "There's the question of what neighborhoods go where. And so, ultimately, you take the population of Louisville Metro and divide it by 26."
So far, there have been two public meetings. If you can not attend Wednesday's meeting, but would like to make a comment, click here. To view the proposed redistricting maps, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.