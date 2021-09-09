LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is updating its master plan for Taylorsville Lake for the first time since 1978.
Taylorsville Lake stretches through Spencer, Nelson and Anderson counties. The plan is a guide for development, maintenance and recreational resources.
Residents can share their opinions during a virtual meeting on Thursday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m.
Comments will be accepted from Sept. 22 through Oct. 25.
For more information about the plan and a link to submit comments, c lick here.
